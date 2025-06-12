Gonzalez's one-handed interception among top plays of Patriots' spring practices

Christian Gonzalez became a legit NFL star during his second season with the New England Patriots in 2024, and he could take an even larger leap in his development in the upcoming campaign.

The 22-year-old cornerback made one of the most impressive plays of the spring practices during Tuesday's mandatory minicamp session at Gillette Stadium.

Gonzalez needed only one hand to intercept a pass from quarterback Drake Maye along the sideline.

"The highlight (of Tuesday) was a one-handed interception by Christian Gonzalez on a pass from Drake Maye to Kyle Williams," Phil Perry said Tuesday on NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Talk Podcast.

"It might have been a bit of an overthrow, but man, Gonzalez just tracks the ball well, his hands (are good), everything he does is smooth. He also looks physically a little bigger, like he put on some good weight.

"We knew he was a great player. We both believe he's going to have a really good 2025 season. That (interception) was the play of the day and one of the plays of the spring."

Gonzalez was selected to the AP All-Pro second team last season after tallying 50 solo tackles, two interceptions, 11 pass breakups and one fumble recovery in 16 games. He also drew praise from several opposing players throughout the season, including Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Patriots made a lot of signings in free agency earlier in the offseason to bolster their defense, most notably defensive tackle Milton Williams, linebacker Harold Landry and cornerback Carlton Davis, among others.

But the best player on New England's defense -- and the entire team, frankly -- is Gonzalez. It wouldn't be surprising if he makes the jump to All-Pro first team next season, assuming he stays healthy.