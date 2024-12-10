Patriots activate Cole Strange from PUP list

The New England Patriots' struggling offensive line is about to get a much-needed boost.

Cole Strange was activated from the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday. The 2022 first-round guard hasn't played since suffering a torn patellar tendon in Dec. 2023.

Strange served as the Patriots' starting left guard in 2022 and 2023. While he could return to that role, he has spent time at center since returning to practice on Nov. 20. Michael Jordan and rookie Layden Robinson have filled in at left guard this season with Strange sidelined.

A polarizing first-round pick, Strange impressed as a rookie and looked even better during the 10 games he was healthy in 2023. Unfortunately for the Patriots, the 26-year-old hasn't been able to maximize his potential due to nagging knee issues.

With Tuesday's activation, Strange could return to the field for Sunday's Week 15 showdown vs. the Arizona Cardinals.