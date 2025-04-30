New England Patriots

Comprehensive coverage of the six-time champion New England Patriots.
New England Patriots

Patriots won't pick up Cole Strange's fifth-year option: Report

Strange has played in 30 games for the Patriots since being drafted in 2022.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New England Patriots will not pick up the fifth-year option in offensive lineman Cole Strange's contract, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday.

The official deadline to decide whether to pick up the option is Thursday.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Strange's fifth-year option would have cost the Patriots around $16.7 million, per Fowler. He will now enter the 2025 season in the final year of his rookie contract.

This move is not a surprise. Strange has not been able to stay on the field since the Patriots selected him No. 29 overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Strange played in just three games last season due to a knee injury, and he has appeared in just 30 games for the Patriots over the last three seasons. He has mostly played left guard during his Patriots career, although he could also be in the mix at center for Mike Vrabel's team next season.

New England has added several offensive linemen to its roster in the offseason, most notably right tackle Morgan Moses in free agency and left tackle Will Campbell with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

More Patriots coverage

New England Patriots 8 hours ago

The eye-opening numbers behind Patriots' roster turnover under Vrabel

Patriots Talk Podcast Apr 29

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman LOVES these three Patriots draft picks

Phil Perry Apr 28

53-man roster projection: Monster rookie class invades Patriots locker room

This article tagged under:

New England Patriots
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us