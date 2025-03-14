Cooper Kupp chooses NFC team in free agency: Report

Another star wide receiver is off the board for the New England Patriots.

Cooper Kupp is expected to sign with the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.. It's a three-year, $45 million deal for the ex-Los Angeles Rams standout, who played college football at Eastern Washington.

Washington back across my chest. Let’s go!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7TBbAvtMOj — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) March 14, 2025

The Rams released Kupp on Wednesday after failing to find a trade. L.A. parted ways with the 31-year-old after eight seasons, including a historic 2021 campaign in which he led the way to a Super Bowl title. Kupp finished that season with a league-leading 145 catches, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns.

Since then, Kupp has struggled to stay on the field due to injuries. He appeared in only nine games in 2022, 12 games in 2023, and 12 games in 2024. He finished last season with 67 catches for 710 yards and six TDs.

While Kupp's days as an elite wideout may be behind him, he would have been the clear-cut No. 1 target in New England's offense. The Patriots, who have focused on rebuilding their defense so far in free agency, still desperately need to bolster their receiving corps. Their depth chart currently consists of Demario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Mack Hollins, Ja'Lynn Polk, Kayshon Boutte, and Javon Baker.

The top wideout options left in free agency include Amari Cooper, Stefon Diggs, and Keenan Allen.