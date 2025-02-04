Rams pursuing Cooper Kupp trade; should Pats be interested?

Add Cooper Kupp to the list of potential New England Patriots wide receiver targets for the upcoming offseason.

The star wide receiver revealed Monday that the Los Angeles Rams will look to trade him, effectively ending his eight-year tenure with the organization.

"I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships," Kupp wrote on X. "I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA.

"Still, if there’s one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember.

You can read Kupp's full statement below:

pic.twitter.com/XWmbGVscGy — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) February 4, 2025

Kupp should earn plenty of attention on the trade market. The Super Bowl champion and 2021 Offensive Player of the Year is among the game's top wideouts when healthy, though that hasn't been all that often over the past three seasons.

The 31-year-old appeared in only 12 games in 2024, 12 in 2023, and just nine in 2022 due to injuries. As he enters his age 32 season, it's fair to worry that his days as a reliable receiver are well behind him.

While there are some legitimate red flags, that shouldn't prevent the desperate Patriots from at least exploring a potential deal for a No. 1 target to pair with promising young quarterback Drake Maye. New England is severely lacking in offensive talent and veteran leadership, particularly at the wide receiver position. It'll enter the offseason with DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Kayshon Boutte, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Javon Baker on its uninspiring receiver depth chart.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, whichever team trades for Kupp would inherit his $20 million salary in 2025 and $19.85 million in 2026 unless his contract is renegotiated. That could turn some teams off, but the Patriots can afford to splurge on positions of need. They lead the NFL with more than $120 million in salary cap space.

Kupp joins a handful of intriguing wideouts who could be available for New England this spring. Tee Higgins tops the list of soon-to-be free-agent receivers, which also features Chris Godwin, Amari Cooper, and Stefon Diggs.

In 12 games last season, Kupp tallied 67 catches for 710 yards and six touchdowns. His most productive campaign came in 2021, when he led the league in receptions (165), receiving yards (1,947), and TDs (16).

The Patriots could also look to make a blockbuster deal to improve the defense. Earlier Monday, All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett requested a trade out of Cleveland.