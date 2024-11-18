New England Patriots

Report: Patriots waive cornerback after loss to Rams

Marco Wilson appeared in 10 games for the Patriots this season.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New England Patriots made a change in the secondary one day after getting torched by the Los Angeles Rams' passing attack.

Cornerback Marco Wilson was waived on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 25-year-old appeared in 10 games for New England this season.

Wilson was originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived in Dec. 2023 and subsequently picked up by New England.

In 11 total games played for the Patriots, Wilson notched one pass breakup and 16 tackles. The Florida product played 32 percent of the team's defensive snaps this season, including nine snaps in Sunday's 28-22 loss to L.A. He allowed three catches for 53 yards before being benched in the defeat.

Wilson's release means fellow cornerback Alex Austin, who hasn't played since Week 3 due to an ankle injury, could soon return from injured reserve. Austin's window to return closes on Wednesday.

The Patriots can bring Wilson back on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

