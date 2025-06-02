Andrews reveals why he decided to retire, not continue NFL career elsewhere

David Andrews officially retired from the NFL on Monday, closing the book on a great 10-year career for the New England Patriots.

The longtime Patriots center first joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He became the full-time starting center in 2016 and never looked back, playing a key role in the offense and helping the Patriots win Super Bowl titles in the 2016 and 2018 seasons.

The Patriots released Andrews back in March. He could have tried to continue playing for another team, but he explained Monday why he decided not to pursue that path.

"I wasn't healthy," Andrews said during a press conference at Gillette Stadium. "Once I got away from the game, I obviously still wanted to play, but I didn't want to go do it for another organization. That wasn't really what I had in mind to finish my career. I wanted to finish it here, and I did."

Making the decision on whether to retire can be a difficult one. Luckily for Andrews, he's had several former teammates make that transition recently, and he was able to ask them for advice.

"Probably Matthew Slater the most. We were super close, and (he) obviously just went through it. If you ever need a problem in your life fixed, just call Matthew Slater," Andrews said.

"I definitely talked to a lot of those guys. It's always great to hear other people's perspectives on anything, but at the end of the day you have to make the decision for yourself. It was the right decision for me. Time to move on and do something different."

Despite all of the success and trophies Andrews won as a Patriots player, the greatest gift he got from his great career in New England was the relationships he built.

"The Super Bowls will remain the same forever, but the relationships will mean more to you at the end of the day than the rings and trophies," Andrews said.

"That's got to be the biggest gift. I've got lifelong friends -- guys I know I can call if I need something. That's the most important thing."