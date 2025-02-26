Patriots give Godchaux permission to seek trade: Report

Significant changes are coming to the New England Patriots' roster this offseason, and Davon Godchaux might be among those on the way out.

The Patriots have given the veteran defensive tackle permission to seek a trade, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

Multiple teams have made contact with the Patriots about a potential Godchaux trade, per Rapoport, who added that the 30-year-old is "likely on the move given the team's defensive scheme shift."

