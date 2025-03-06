Should Patriots pay this reported DK Metcalf trade asking price?

The New England Patriots need a No. 1 wide receiver and Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf fits the bill. So, should the Patriots call the Seahawks and try to work something out?

Well, as always, it depends on cost.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Even though Metcalf has reportedly requested a trade, it takes two to make a deal. And according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Seahawks are looking for a first- and third-round pick in a potential Metcalf trade. In addition, Metcalf is looking for a salary of $30 million per season in his next contract, per Russini.

The Seahawks are seeking a first- and third-round pick for WR DK Metcalf, per sources.



Metcalf is also eyeing a new contract worth around $30M per year.



Multiple teams have inquired. pic.twitter.com/JX93XAvb52 — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 6, 2025

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Let's tackle the first part of Russini's report.

A first- and a third-round pick is way too much of a price to pay. If the price for the Washington Commanders acquiring star wideout Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers was merely a fifth-rounder, then there's no shot the Seahawks get a first and something else for Metcalf. Sure, Metcalf is younger and a better player than Samuel, but not enough to surrender a first-rounder.

What about a second-round pick? The Patriots have the No. 38 overall selection (the sixth pick in Round 2). They also own two third-rounders at No. 69 and No. 77 overall. One or two of those picks for Metcalf would be easier for the Patriots to stomach.

The Patriots aren't in a position where trading first-round picks makes sense, especially if they're a bad-to-average team and picking in the top 15 for a bit.

The second part of Russini's report is interesting, too. Paying $30 million per season in a new deal for Metcalf would be expensive, but that's pretty much the going rate for wide receivers of his caliber. And with almost $130 million in salary cap space this offseason, the Patriots have lots of money to spend and wide receiver is arguably their No. 1 roster need.

Metcalf did tell Katie Nolan on "The Casuals Podcast" in January that Massachusetts "is not a desirable place in my opinion." But if the Patriots offered him a ton of money, maybe he'd change his mind.

Metcalf tallied 66 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games last season. He has never finished with fewer than 900 yards in a single campaign, and he also has three 1,000-yard seasons. At 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, Metcalf has a unique blend of size, strength and speed that makes him so tough to cover.

The price to get Metcalf won't be cheap. But it makes sense for the Patriots to at least be aggressive in trying to work something out.