DK Metcalf reportedly requests trade; Should Patriots make offer?

One of the NFL's best wide receivers wants a new team.

Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf has requested a trade, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. There is likely to be "significant interest" in Metcalf, per the report.

#Seahawks star WR DK Metcalf has requested a trade from Seattle and the team has decided to explore it, per me and @TomPelissero.



There is likely to be significant interest in the Seattle star, and both sides will dig into it. A big-time WR who may be on the move. pic.twitter.com/5U40T159EX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2025

This news comes shortly after the Seahawks reportedly released 10-year veteran Tyler Lockett, so if Metcalf is traded in the offseason, Seattle's wide receiver depth chart will look very different going into the 2025 regular season.

Metcalf tallied 66 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games last season. His production was a little disappointing, at least by his lofty standards. Metcalf went over 1,000 receiving yards in each of the previous two years. His best campaign came in 2020 when he caught 83 passes for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns. Metcalf has yet to return to that level, but that doesn't mean he's not a true No. 1 wideout anymore.

Metcalf, who's listed at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, is a physically imposing wideout who still has enough speed to make plays deep down the field. The 27-year-old veteran consistently gets open and can make catches in any part of the field. He would be an ideal target for New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

The Patriots absolutely should try to acquire Metcalf. The question is whether he would want to come to New England. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that Metcalf "prefers" to go to a contender -- which the Patriots certainly are not at this stage -- while Metcalf told Katie Nolan on "The Casuals Podcast" in January that Massachusetts "is not a desirable place in my opinion."

Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald reported earlier this week the Patriots have "kicked the tires" on a potential Metcalf trade.

The Patriots have four picks in the top 80 of the 2025 NFL Draft, including No. 38 (second round), No. 69 (third round) and No. 77 (third round). Would one, or two of those picks be enough to get Metcalf?

In addition to spending assets to acquire Metcalf, his new team also would likely need to give him an extension. Schefter reported Wednesday that Metcalf "would like a new contract."

That new deal potentially could cost up to $30 million per year, which is a lot of money. But in the Patriots' case, they have nearly $130 million in salary cap space and no large, bad contracts on the books. And Maye still has four more years on his team-friendly rookie deal.

The 2025 free agent class of wide receivers isn't very good. The class of wide receivers in the 2025 draft isn't very strong, either. After seeing three wideouts drafted in the top 10 in 2024, we might see three WRs go in the entire first round this year, with potentially zero in the top 10.

So if a team like the Patriots wants to make a major upgrade at wide receiver before next season, the trade market might be their best option.