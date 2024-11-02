New England Patriots

Comprehensive coverage of the six-time champion New England Patriots.
New England Patriots

Drake Maye clears concussion protocol, will play in Pats-Titans

The rookie QB is good to go for Sunday's Week 9 matchup.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New England Patriots will have Drake Maye back under center for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Maye cleared the NFL's concussion protocol on Saturday after being a limited participant in practice throughout the week. The rookie quarterback suffered his concussion on a helmet-to-helmet hit during the second quarter of last Sunday's Patriots' 25-22 win over the New York Jets.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Prior to his injury, Maye showed off his wheels with 46 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries. Don't expect many designed runs for him going forward, however, as offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt wants to protect the prized third-overall draft pick.

MORE PATRIOTS

Phil Perry Oct 31

Don't expect Pats to be calling for designed Drake Maye runs

Patriots Talk Podcast Oct 31

Are Patriots' offensive spacing issues on the receivers or the scheme?

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Through his first three starts, Maye has completed 49 of 76 passes (64.5 percent) for 542 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has totaled 112 rushing yards and a TD on 11 carries.

The North Carolina product will look to pick up where he left off and lead New England to its third win of the campaign. He'll take on a lowly Titans squad that enters the Week 9 matchup with a 1-6 record.

Sunday's game is set for 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium.

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsDrake Maye
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us