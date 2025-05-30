Examining Drake Maye's demeanor and work ethic at OTAs

Drake Maye has experienced some growing pains through his first few OTA practices as the New England Patriots' second-year quarterback.

In the Patriots' first OTA open to the media, Maye looked out of sorts as he threw four interceptions. He was better in Wednesday's practice, but it still was an uneven day for New England's offense.

NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry was at Gillette Stadium for both OTA sessions. On a new mailbag edition of the Next Pats Podcast, Perry was asked how the 22-year-old signal-caller has carried himself amidst his struggles.

"I'm just curious as to Drake's demeanor and work ethic. Is he putting in the extra hours after practice with any other receivers? How is his body language out there? Is the new system and rough start to training camp rattling his confidence any?"

"His body language and his demeanor have been fine," Perry answered. "You're not seeing what we saw -- I think it's important to point out this kind of example -- what we saw from Mac Jones. Mac Jones, he was nicknamed McEnroe for a reason by Nick Saban at Alabama, and he wore his heart on his sleeve out there on the field, both good and bad. He'd be dancing one minute, the next, he'd be firing off his chinstrap and having to blow off some steam, pacing back and forth with our buddy Brian Hoyer because he didn't like what was going on out there on the field. So, to me, (Maye was) more even-keeled, and the demeanor was OK. ...

"In terms of his work ethic, that, to me, is not a question. You do see him staying after practice and throwing to guys after practice. A lot of the young receivers are out there late, (Efton) Chism and Kyle Williams, the two OTAs we've been to. I think this is something worth noting. Doesn't mean either of them are going to be All-Pros this coming year, but I think it's good. ...

"So, Drake Maye's doing all those things and his body language, I think, is fine. It has been a rough start through these two practices that we've seen for Maye. It does, to me, seem like he is clearly still thinking his way through this offense, as opposed to just knowing it so cold that he is now just reacting."

You can hear everything Perry had to say about Maye by listening to the new episode of the Next Pats Podcast, or watching the YouTube video below.

