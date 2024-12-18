There's been a lot of discussion about New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo's job security over the last few weeks, and especially after Sunday's lackluster 30-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Patriots have a 3-11 record through 14 games, and with three tough matchups remaining -- Week 16 and 18 vs. Buffalo Bills, Week 17 vs. Los Angeles Chargers -- there's a good chance they will finish with a worse record than last season (4-13).

One of the few bright spots for the Patriots so far this season has been the positive development of rookie quarterback Drake Maye. He has played very well, especially when you consider the fact that the offensive line has really struggled and the passing attack lacks a true No. 1 wide receiver.

Maye was asked at his Wednesday press conference about Mayo's job security, and he's fully backing his head coach. In fact, Maye is confident the wins will eventually come.

"It's his first year being a head coach. It's a tough challenge. It's a lot of responsibility being the quarterback, same as head coach. It's a lot of responsibility. He's figuring it out," Maye said.

"As players, we're behind him and we're backing him. We trust the plan he's got for us and we trust what he says in the team meeting rooms and all the little sayings that he has. We believe in it and we're bought into it. I think the results are coming. I think they're coming. Everyone wishes they were now. We're striving for that, but sometimes it doesn't work out that way. The winning is coming in the near future."

Does Maye feel the same way about offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt?

"Oh, 100 percent," Maye quickly replied. "What he's done for my development, just a quarterback-friendly offensive coordinator, you want that in the room. He'll coach you up and coach you hard, and let you know when my part of the job and the play isn't done right. He'll be the first one to let me know, but he's also the first one to pump me up. He's been awesome and huge for me. Him and T.C. (quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney) both have been awesome. I can't say enough about those guys."

Maye wasn't the only Patriots player to support Mayo during Wednesday's media availability.

Veteran running back Antonio Gibson was asked about Mayo, and he said "We're rocking with him." Gibson also added, per CLNS Media's Mike Kadlick, "I’ve seen when a locker room gets depressed… it’s not that here right now.”

Parting ways with Mayo after one season would be a harsh move by ownership. He hasn't been perfect by any means, and the team's lack of discipline (turnovers, penalties, etc.) has been concerning, but the roster is abysmal at so many positions, and that's a front office problem and not a coaching one.

If the roster is improved at key positions (wide receiver, left tackle, edge rusher, cornerback) going into next season and the team is still not winning many games, then it might make sense to consider a coaching change. But it's hard to imagine any head coach in the league winning more than a handful of games with this Patriots roster.