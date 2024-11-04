NASHVILLE — Monday morning presents the Patriots with a reality that is sobering yet hopeful, disappointing yet encouraging.

After a 20-17 overtime loss to the Titans, it was clear the Patriots have a 22-year-old quarterback in Drake Maye who can elevate -- even carry -- an offense.

It was also clear the Patriots needed him to be the offense to simply stay in the game against one of the worst teams in the NFL.

As such, they are a 53-man juxtaposition. They are the Larry David meme.

Maye accounted for 95 percent of his team’s 316 total yards (206 through the air, 95 as a runner) in the game, coming through with a nearly 12-second final play of regulation that featured some highlight-reel scrambling to extend the play. Eventually, as he was dragged down by Titans defenders, Maye found Rhamondre Stevenson for a five-yard score to send the game to overtime.

There were three turnovers in the game for the rookie signal-caller, including an interception on a deep shot to Kayshon Boutte three plays into the extra frame to end it. He also had a fumble on an Arden Key strip sack and an interception over the middle of the field when a changing Titans defensive look appeared to fool him.

“Made some bad decisions… Gotta be better,” Maye said. “Some decisions I made throughout the game impacted the outcome. I take that upon myself.”

But the truth is that without Maye, the Patriots likely had little shot in this game. Their running backs averaged a combined 1.25 yards per carry, Maye was sacked four times, and defensively, the Patriots allowed 167 yards rushing on 39 attempts.

“Gotta go back and learn from it,” Maye said. “Especially me. I gotta take advantage of these reps I’m getting in the game, and I gotta play better.”

Let’s dig deeper into what we learned from this one…

Maye's teammates believe he's 'special'

Hunter Henry was crestfallen following his team’s seventh loss of the season. But when asked about Maye, the nine-year veteran spoke in glowing terms.

“That guy’s special, man,” he said. “Just the way he competes. The way he plays. The way he continues to fight. I’m excited to continue to go out there and play with him. He’s very special, has got a lot of talent and is only going to continue to get better and learn from those situations, experiences. Proud of him. Proud of his fight.”

Kendrick Bourne saw in Maye a player who uplifted an offense that has been among the league’s least productive this season. And he’s doing so not long after his 22nd birthday, having had just 26 starts at the collegiate level.

“He gives us a lot of potential to grow,” Bourne said. “I think that’s the greatest thing about Drake. He’s doing things you don’t really see at a young age. I’m very excited. I want to be better for him. I think everybody understands in our offensive room, we have something in him that can make everybody better. He has that aura to him. You just know he’s going to do his thing. He’s not scared. That’s somebody you want to follow.”

Kayshon Boutte praised Maye’s aggressiveness following turnovers, saying that approach gave the rest of the offense confidence. Davon Godchaux called Maye “Josh Allen 2.0.” Christian Gonzalez said simply, “That’s Drake,” when asked about Maye’s ludicrously-long final play of regulation.

They know they have a good player at the position where it’s toughest to find good players. Now they need to do more to support him to win the winnable games left on their schedule.

Kendrick Bourne praises Drake Maye after the rookie gave the Patriots a real shot at beating the Titans

A few Jerod Mayo decisions are worth revisiting

Before he could be asked about it at his postgame press conference, Jerod Mayo said he felt kicking the extra point at the end of regulation was the right move for his team at the time.

He declined to discuss whether his decision was based on the fatigue his offense might’ve been feeling at the time; Maye, Stevenson, his receivers and his tackles Vederian Lowe and Demontrey Jacobs all had just finished a taxing play that lasted over 11 seconds.

The decision to kick the extra point appears to have been the analytical play, though Mayo didn’t reference the numbers that weighed into his decision.

Those numbers may have factored in that the Titans special teams and offense have struggled this season -- New England has struggled to run the football as well -- meaning that even if the Patriots lost the coin toss in overtime, they had better odds to win than trying to win the game with one play on the conversion attempt.

It’s an interesting second-guess for Mayo and his staff in the aftermath of this game. I’d be curious, given his defense’s inability to stop the run recently, and given his offense’s effectiveness running the football near the goal line the last couple of weeks (Stevenson has three touchdown runs inside the 10 in two games), if Mayo would do things differently in hindsight.

Other key questions for Mayo following the loss: Why start Layden Robinson at guard, only to bench him before halftime to get Mike Onwenu matched up on Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons? And why choose the direction chosen in overtime after losing the coin toss (Maye said he was throwing into the wind on the game-sealing interception)?

Maye isn't going to stop running

Despite being forced from his team’s Week 8 win over the Jets due to a concussion, Maye made it clear with his play and his commentary after the game that he doesn’t plan on preventing himself from scrambling any time soon.

“I’m not going to change the player that I am,” Maye said. “I’m past the protocol and cleared. I’m going to be a player. They’re dropping guys out and there’s some rush lanes up front, I’m going to make them pay. That’s my mindset.”

Maye took some shots in the open field, choosing not to slide and instead taking on contact, but he ran for six first downs in the game and averaged 11.9 yards per attempt.

“I thought he did well,” Mayo said when asked how Maye protected himself. “I thought he did well. I’m sure we’ll watch the film and say things and second-guess whether to slide or not to slide. But he’s healthy and I think that’s the most important thing.”

When Maye scrambled -- including both runs and pass attempts -- the Patriots picked up 126 yards on 16 plays (7.9 yards per play). Maye went 5-for-5 on scramble-drill throws; he was sacked twice while trying to extend the play (including a strip sack that helped lead to a Titans score), and the Patriots were flagged for two holding calls on plays where Maye took off running.

Patriots' designed running game is MIA

New England’s inability to run the football with its backs continues. They averaged just 1.25 yards per carry in Tennessee, and they accumulated just six yards on their first eight rushing attempts. Over the last four weeks, they’re averaging 1.9 yards per carry with their backs.

“Have to be able to run the football,” Mayo said. “Obviously that was disappointing… You never really want your quarterback to be your leading rusher.”

Their inability to create yardage with their designed runs on early downs led to a high percentage of obvious passing situations, making life more difficult for Maye and for the entirety of the pass-protection unit for the Patriots.

Per intrepid producer at NBC Sports Boston Steve Hamblin, the Patriots had over half (16 of 28) of their first down plays go for one yard or less. They picked up on average, with two penalties included, just 2.5 yards per play on first down. Their eight first-down running back runs averaged 1.5 yards per attempt.

That’s the definition of a team digging itself a hole offensively because of its inability to stay “on schedule” with productive first-down plays.