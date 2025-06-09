Maye not afraid of pressure to improve: ‘You want high expectations'

The New England Patriots have finished 4-13 at the bottom of the AFC East division each of the last two seasons, and they are determined to finally get back on the winning path in 2025.

One of the reasons for optimism centers around Drake Maye.

The No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft had a good rookie campaign and reinforced the belief among many that he can be a franchise quarterback for a long time.

No player in New England will be under more pressure to improve than Maye, and he's not backing down from the situation.

"You want high expectations," Maye told reporters after Monday's minicamp practice at Gillette Stadium. "That's what you want. This city, the Patriots are used to winning, and that's what we're trying to get back to. You want people to expect you to play well.

"I think that pressure is what fuels us to be out here. It fuels you to get the rep right in practice. It fuels you to work hard in meetings and in the weight room, and not have what happened last year happen again."

It's one thing to win the offseason, but it's a totally different -- and more significant -- challenge to win games during the actual season. But so far, the Patriots have done a great job improving both their roster and coaching staff.

The franchise's intentions were made clear from the start of the offseason when it fired Jerod Mayo and hired Mike Vrabel as head coach. The Patriots overhauled much of their coaching staff, including the additions of Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator and Terrell Williams as defensive coordinator.

New England spent more than $300 million in free agency, splurging for star players such as defensive tackle Milton Williams and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The Patriots addressed key positions in the 2025 NFL Draft, too, including left tackle (Will Campbell, Round 1), running back (TreVeyon Henderson, Round 2), center (Jared Wilson, Round 3) and wide receiver (Kyle Williams, Round 3).

Add all these factors together, and it's not surprising that expectations have significantly increased for the Patriots. Another last-place finish won't be accepted or tolerated. It's time for this team to make meaningful progress and get back in the playoff mix in the AFC.

And with one of the easiest 2025 schedules in the league, everything is lined up for the Patriots to be among the most improved teams next season.