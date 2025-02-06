Maye ‘looking forward' to running Brady's Patriots offense with McDaniels

Drake Maye will have a new offense to run and a new offensive coordinator coaching it during his second season with the New England Patriots.

Josh McDaniels is back in Foxboro for his third stint as Patriots offensive coordinator. He replaced Alex Van Pelt, who was Maye's OC in his rookie campaign.

The offense the Patriots are expected to run with McDaniels should be pretty similar to what he used with Tom Brady for many years. Maye is excited to learn that offense.

“I think I’m a bright kid. I don’t think it’ll be too challenging,” Maye told NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry in an exclusive interview. “But it’s a new offense. You’ve gotta do it. They don’t give you too much time to work with coaches during this time period. You’ve gotta have time off (due to the CBA).

“Fortunately, you’ve got the whole library from years ago, back when the greatest to ever do it did it in the same offense. What a guy to watch film on, and coach McDaniels has been one of the best in the business as a coordinator. Looking forward to running the offense that Tom Brady did.”

Has Maye already looked at some Brady film?

“I found myself last season seeing, ‘Hey, what did Tom Brady look like in 7-on-7?’ Or, ' What did Tom Brady look like in quarterback individual (drills)?‘” Maye said.

“So you find yourself flipping through the database and pulling up Tom. What a cool thing to have film on Tom back in the day. So I found (film of) him throwing to Rob Gronkowski in 7-on-7. It’s pretty cool.”

Maye enjoyed a strong rookie season in 2024. He completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while also running for 471 yards (7.8 per carry) and two more scores. It was an impressive showing for a young QB who didn't have a legit No. 1 wide receiver or a good offensive line.

McDaniels has a strong track record developing quarterbacks such as Brady, Matt Cassel and Mac Jones in New England. His next student is Maye, and if McDaniels can help the UNC product reach his full potential, the Patriots' rebuild should be in pretty good shape.

