Eliot Wolf: Drake Maye will ‘take a step forward' as leader in Year 2

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye's high upside was on display throughout his rookie 2024 season. The No. 3 overall draft pick consistently showcased his unique athleticism, making big plays through the air while impacting the game as a rusher.

So, where is there room for Maye to improve in Year 2?

The win-loss record is an obvious place to start. Maye went 3-9 as New England's starting QB last season, though that record was more of an indictment of the lack of talent around him.

Then there's the turnovers. Maye tossed 10 interceptions and fumbled nine times in 13 games.

Those numbers should naturally improve with a better roster, but the 22-year-old will have to put in work to grow in one key area in 2025. Patriots vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf touched on the topic during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“Drake’s been a consummate teammate and worker,” Wolf said, “I think that’s the first thing that stands out. He also has some talent, so any time you can combine the three of those things you’ve got a chance to be pretty good. He’s come in, just put his head down and worked.

"I think one area I know he’s going to take a step forward and has already is in his leadership. As a rookie, maybe you feel like it’s not your place to speak up, but those times are over for him now. There’s going to be a lot of people looking to him for those leadership moments and he’s certainly up to the task.”

The Patriots helped their young QB this offseason by signing a No. 1 wide receiver in Stefon Diggs. They also selected left tackle Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick in the 2025 draft, then added intriguing weapons in running back TreVeyon Henderson in Round 2 and wide receiver Kyle Williams in Round 3.

Maye understands that with plenty of new faces in the building, he'll be counted on to step up as a leader.

"I think just earning the guys' respect," Maye told reporters on Thursday. "Show those guys that we picked up in free agency, or the rookies, or guys we picked up, just work ethic. Once you get a new staff, new players, you want to show them it's not relax time."

Maye and the new-look Patriots will get back to work when OTAs get underway on May 19.