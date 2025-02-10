Who will Pats re-sign in 2025 free agency? It could be a short list

If the New England Patriots want to enter the same stratosphere as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, they need a massive influx of talent.

And if that influx begins this offseason under new head coach Mike Vrabel, that could mean a lengthy list of players leaving New England as a result.

The Patriots currently have 16 players set to hit free agency in 2025, and it's not exactly a star-studded list of talent. In fact, 10 of those six 16 played fewer than 50 percent of New England's total snaps last season. Here's the full list of names:

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler hinted that the Patriots may not re-sign many of the names above, writing Sunday that Vrabel's staff "likely won't prioritize many in-house players." But Fowler also highlighted one player who would make sense for Vrabel and Co. to prioritize: veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones.

"Jones is a nine-year Patriot who can retire there with a new deal as a complementary part of the secondary," Fowler wrote.

Even if the Patriots acquire another elite cornerback this offseason (via free agency or the NFL Draft) to pair alongside Christian Gonzalez, Jones would have value as a dependable slot cornerback. He also emerged as a team leader last season and was on New England's roster for two Super Bowls (2016 and 2018), so he's worth keeping around as a connective tissue to the team's winning culture.

Austin Hooper was a pleasant surprise at tight end last season, so he could make sense to bring back at the right price. And if Jacoby Brissett is willing to embrace a role as a backup/mentor to Drake Maye, perhaps he returns in 2025 as well. But it's also very possible Brissett signs with another team that will give him more of an opportunity to play.

On the defensive side, there are no sure bets outside Jones; if the team overhauls its defensive line, that could mean Deatrich Wise and Daniel Ekuale are out the door, while additions in the secondary could push out the likes of Jaylinn Hawkins and Alex Austin.

The bottom line? We could see a very different Patriots roster in 2025, with Jones looking one of the few safe bets of the 16-player pending free agent class.