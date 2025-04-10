Bradbury excited to prove himself in ‘fresh start' with Patriots

Garrett Bradbury didn't play well for the Minnesota Vikings over the last two NFL seasons, and they decided to release him in March. Now he has a clean slate with the New England Patriots.

It didn't take long for him to find a new team. The 29-year-old veteran was signed by the Patriots to a two-year contract last month, shortly after his release.

Bradbury is the likely starter at center following David Andrews' release last month, but there could be competition for the job from Cole Strange and Ben Brown. The 2019 first-round pick is ready to prove himself after how his career in Minnesota ended.

“That’s the business. You never want to feel comfortable, but that’s a wake-up call. That’s, ‘All right, here we go, that’s how they feel and they move on,’” Bradbury told reporters at a press conference Thursday when asked about the Vikings' decision.

“There’s no ill will. I’m not bitter toward the Vikings. It’s just a new opportunity for me. I think when there’s a change, if you don’t take that opportunity, you’re not going to grow from it. So it’s more about, ‘All right, I get to re-invent myself, I get to re-prove myself’. And the minute you think you have it figured out, you’re gone.

“New team, new chapter, new offense – what can I bring? And you have to bring it every day. That’s the biggest thing I’ve learned – every single day you have to bring it in the meeting room, practice, weight room. So not even a wake-up call, but it’s just new. It’s exciting. It’s a fresh start. New opportunity.”

One of Bradbury's primary objectives with the Patriots will be to protect franchise quarterback Drake Maye. New England's offensive line was a huge weakness last season, especially in pass protection.

Bradbury is looking forward to growing his relationship with Maye in the coming days, weeks and months.

“I love Drake so far,” Bradbury said. “It’s kind of a weird family connection. My brother-in-law is a baseball player and played with his brother Cole at Florida and they're best friends. So, when I was going through the free agency process, they were all like, ‘New England, New England, New England.’

"Got to know him a little bit. Played some competitive ping pong with him, so there’ll be some battles in the future. He likes to golf, so we’ll probably get on the golf course during OTAs. It’s getting to know guys, building relationships, connections. Looking forward to doing that the next couple months.”

Bradbury and right tackle Morgan Moses have been the Patriots' most notable offensive line additions so far this offseason. Left tackle remains a huge roster weakness, and the best remaining place to find an upgrade at that position is the 2025 NFL Draft later this month.