How to watch Patriots vs. Bills in Week 18 season finale

This is the end for the New England Patriots, and there's a lot on the line.

Sure, the team is 3-13 and has been eliminated from postseason contention for weeks. But the battle for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft is suddenly wide open for the Patriots after a shocking Week 17 result.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

One more loss will lock up the top pick for New England, but it'll have to come against the Buffalo Bills' backups. Sean McDermott's squad secured the No. 2 seed with its win last week, so there's little incentive to risk playing his starters many snaps. MVP candidate Josh Allen is expected to start so he can maintain his streak before quickly hitting the bench for Mitch Trubisky.

The Patriots have some questions of their own about who will play, so it's tough to predict what could happen on Sunday. Even after these two teams played a relatively close game two weeks ago, Week 18 will certainly feature a different cast of characters.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Here's a preview for the Week 18 matchup between the Patriots and Bills:

When is the Patriots vs. Bills Week 18 game?

The Patriots will face the Bills (13-3) on Sunday, Jan. 5.

How to watch Patriots vs. Bills in Week 18

Patriots-Bills will air on CBS, with Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analysis) and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline) on the call.

Pregame coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Patriots Pregame Live. Michael Holley will host the show with insiders Tom Curran and Phil Perry and former Patriots players Ted Johnson, Matt Cassel and Brian Hoyer providing analysis.

NBC Sports Boston will also have Postgame Live at 7 p.m. ET and Postgame Live Plus at 8 p.m. ET.

What time is the Patriots vs. Bills Week 18 game?

Patriots vs. Bills kicks off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

Where is the Patriots vs. Bills Week 18 game?

The Patriots host the Bills in Week 18 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass.

How to live stream Patriots vs. Bills in Week 18

Live stream: Paramount+, NFL+

Mobile app: Paramount+ app, NFL mobile app

Jerod Mayo addresses whether or not the Patriots will consider sitting Drake Maye in the final game of the season, and if their current position holding the number one pick in the draft will impact their game plan.