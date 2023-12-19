How to watch Patriots vs. Broncos in Week 16: TV channel, start time and players to watch

It's time for the final road trip of the 2023 regular season.

The New England Patriots will head west for a date with the Denver Broncos on Sunday, kicking off a two-game stint away from home.

Bailey Zappe and the Patriots continue to show flashes on offense, but they were once again unable to put together a complete performance in Week 15. They led the Kansas City Chiefs late in the first half, but the game quickly got out of hand in the third quarter. With the loss, New England is now 3-11 and sitting in prime position for a top-four draft pick.

Head coach Sean Payton has drastically improved the Broncos in his first season, but the team is coming off a rough performance in Detroit. The Broncos were blown out, 42-17, by the Lions in a game that was essentially over by halftime. Now 7-7, Denver still has an outside chance to sneak into the postseason.

Here's everything you need to know for Patriots-Broncos on Christmas Eve:

When is the Patriots vs. Broncos Week 16 game?

The Patriots will visit the Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 24.

What time is the Patriots vs. Broncos Week 16 game?

Kickoff time for Patriots-Broncos is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

How to watch Patriots vs. Broncos in Week 16

Patriots-Broncos will air on NFL Network. Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analysis), James Palmer (sideline) and Sherree Burruss (sideline) will be on the call.

The game will be on WCVB-TV in the Boston area.

Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET with Patriots Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston, where Tom E. Curran, Michael Holley, Amina Smith, Phil Perry and Albert Breer preview the matchup. NBC Sports Boston will also have Halftime Live at 9:30 p.m. ET, Postgame Live at 11:30 p.m. ET and Postgame Live Plus at 12:30 a.m. ET.

How to stream Patriots vs. Broncos online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: NFL+

Mobile app: NFL mobile app

What is the weather forecast for Patriots vs. Broncos Week 16?

NBC Boston is predicting occasional snow showers mixing with rain and temperatures reaching a high of 40 degrees on Sunday in Denver. There's a 54% chance of precipitation as of Tuesday. Keep up with the latest weather forecast right here.

5 key players to watch for Patriots vs. Broncos

Bailey Zappe, Patriots QB

For the second straight week, it was the same story for Zappe -- a good start followed by a bad finish. In his last two first halves, he's 31 of 40 for 337 yards and four touchdowns. The last two second halves have included no touchdowns, four interceptions and just 83 yards. Keep an eye on Zappe after the halftime break on Sunday.

Russell Wilson, Broncos QB

It's been a bounce back second season in Denver for the former Super Bowl champion. Wilson, has 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions through 14 games, with year-over-year upticks in his passer rating, completion percentage and QBR. While Bill Belichick got the better of Wilson in Super Bowl XLIX, the former Seahawks QB has been stellar in three career regular season games against New England -- 3-0 record, 309.7 yards per game, 11 touchdowns, one interception.

Hunter Henry, Patriots TE

Before exiting Sunday's game with a knee injury, Henry delivered another strong performance. He had seven receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown, plus another score that was called back due to a holding penalty. That was after scoring two touchdowns the week prior. It's clear that the veteran tight end is a favorite target of Zappe's, making his availability for Week 16 critical.

Courtland Sutton, Broncos WR

Sutton is quietly posting a Pro Bowl-level season. He's third in the NFL with 10 receiving touchdowns, and he's only heating up as the season winds down. The former second-round pick has posted at least 50 receiving yards in six straight games. Against a depleted Patriots secondary, Sutton's hot streak could continue on Sunday night.

Christian Barmore, Patriots DT

The 2023 Patriots season will be remembered for plenty of negative reasons. One position? Barmore's breakout. The third-year defensive tackle had a sack and two tackles for loss against a strong Chiefs O-line in Week 15. He's already set career-highs in sacks (5.5), passes defended (6), stuffs (6), solo tackles (25), QB hits (11) and tackles for loss (9).