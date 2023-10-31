How to watch Patriots vs. Commanders in Week 9: TV channel, start time, players to watch

The New England Patriots returned to their usual form in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins.

Fresh off an upset victory over the Buffalo Bills, Mac Jones and Co. traveled to South Beach and lost 31-17 while staying relatively close throughout the game. New England never trailed by more than 14, but it was unable to capitalize against a more talented Miami squad.

Now at 2-6, the Patriots will return home to face an unfamiliar opponent: the Washington Commanders. New England has never played Washington with its current team name, with their last matchup in 2019 coming two team names ago when Tom Brady was still a Patriot. So, needless to say, these two opponents aren't accustomed to seeing one another.

Here's everything you need to know for Week 9's Patriots-Commanders game:

When is the Patriots vs. Commanders Week 9 game?

The Patriots will host the Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 5.

What time is the Patriots vs. Commanders Week 9 game?

Kickoff time for Patriots-Commanders is set for 1 p.m. ET.

How to watch Patriots vs. Commanders in Week 9

Patriots-Commanders will air on FOX. Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analysis) and Shannon Spake (sideline) will be on the call.

Pregame coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET with Patriots Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston, where Tom E. Curran, Michael Holley, Amina Smith, Phil Perry and Albert Breer preview the matchup. NBC Sports Boston will also have Halftime Live at 2 p.m. ET, Postgame Live at 4 p.m. ET and Postgame Live Plus at 5 p.m. ET.

How to stream Patriots vs. Commanders online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: NFL+, FoxSports.com

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, Fox Sports app

What is the weather forecast for Patriots vs. Commanders Week 9?

NBC Boston is predicting a cool, but comfortable game day in Foxborough. On Sunday, there will be a high of 61 degrees with considerable cloudiness and an 18% chance of rain. Keep up with the latest weather forecast right here.

5 key players to watch for Patriots vs. Commanders

Mac Jones, Patriots QB

While Jones was statistically solid in Week 8 (19 for 29, 161 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT), his interception at the end of the first half will be the lasting memory of New England's trip to Miami. The Patriots finished with just 17 points, making it seven of eight games this season scoring 20 points or fewer. Jones needs to bounce back against a Commanders defense that just allowed 38 points to the Eagles.

Sam Howell, Commanders QB

The second-year signal caller had his best game as a pro in Washington's Week 8 loss -- 39 for 52, 397 yards, four touchdowns, one interception. More importantly, Howell was sacked just once after averaging 5.7 sacks per game over the first seven weeks. At 3-5 in a competitive NFC, the Commanders need another big performance from their quarterback.

Demario Douglas, Patriots WR

Douglas is becoming a central figure in the Patriots' offense -- and his importance will only rise after losing Kendrick Bourne for the season. The sixth-round rookie had a team-high seven targets and five receptions against Miami while playing a season-high 77% of snaps. As New England faces the reality of its season, it would be wise to give Douglas every opportunity moving forward for the sake of development.

Jahan Dotson, Commanders WR

It's been a quiet second season for Dotson, a 2022 first-round pick. He turned things around in Week 8, though, with a dominant outing against a strong Eagles secondary. Dotson had eight receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown -- his first game this season with more than 43 yards. The Patriots' secondary is banged up (Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones), so this could be another good opportunity for Dotson.

Kyle Dugger, Patriots S

The Patriots allowed 31 points and lost by 14 points in Week 8. If it weren't for Dugger, both of those numbers would've been a lot larger. The fourth-year safety had a dominant performance, leading New England with nine total tackles, a sack and an interception. This Sunday, Dugger will be tasked with slowing down Washington's talented arsenal of weapons (Dotson, Terry McLaurin, Logan Thomas).