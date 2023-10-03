How to watch Patriots vs. Saints in Week 5: TV channel, start time, players to watch

It's desperation time for the New England Patriots.

After a historic Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Bill Belichick's team is on the ropes. The Patriots are 1-3 for the third straight season, but some schedule luck could work in their favor.

The New Orleans Saints are heading to Gillette Stadium in Week 5 -- and they're coming off a blowout loss of their own. After two victories by a combined four points to open the season, the Saints have now lost two straight.

Both New England and New Orleans are dealing with critical injuries that could impact their matchup. Star defenders Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez will be out for the Patriots, while Saints quarterback Derek Carr looked less than 100% last Sunday after suffering an AC joint injury to his throwing shoulder the week prior.

With both teams hungry for a win, here's everything you need to know for Week 5's Patriots-Saints game:

When is the Patriots vs. Saints Week 5 game?

The Patriots will host the Saints on Sunday, Oct. 8.

What time is the Patriots vs. Saints Week 5 game?

Kickoff time for Patriots-Saints is set for 1 p.m. ET.

How to watch Patriots vs. Saints in Week 5

Patriots-Saints will air on CBS. Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analysis) and Melanie Collins (sideline) will be on the call.

Pregame coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET with Patriots Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston, where Tom E. Curran, Michael Holley, Amina Smith, Phil Perry and Albert Breer preview the matchup. NBC Sports Boston will also have Halftime Live at 2 p.m. ET, Postgame Live at 4 p.m. ET and Postgame Live Plus at 5 p.m. ET.

How to stream Patriots vs. Saints online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: NFL+, Paramount+

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, Paramount+ app

What is the weather forecast for Patriots vs. Saints Week 5?

Weather could play a factor for yet another Patriots game in Week 5. NBC Boston is predicting morning rain showers on Sunday in Foxborough, with the sun coming out later in the day. Temperatures will hit a high of 61 and the chance of rain is set at 44% (as of Tuesday). Keep up with the latest weather forecast right here.

5 key players to watch for Patriots vs. Saints

Mac Jones, Patriots QB

The clock is suddenly ticking for the former first-round pick. Jones unraveled in Week 4 against the Cowboys, compounding his mistakes in the blowout loss. He finished 12 of 21 for 150 yards with two interceptions and one fumble lost -- and two of those turnovers were returned for touchdowns. Jones needs a bounce-back performance to regain faith and trust from his teammates, coaches and fans.

Derek Carr, Saints QB

As aforementioned, Carr wasn't right in Week 4. He said after the game that the injury didn't bother him, but the stats and tape don't lie. The former Raider was 23 of 37 for 127 yards, with 13 of his 23 completions being behind the line of scrimmage, per Next Gen Stats. If Carr can't stay healthy, the Saints have viable backup options with former top pick Jameis Winston and do-it-all utility man Taysom Hill.

Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots RB

Stevenson has been one of the underrated disappointments of 2023 so far. Coming off his first 1,000-yard season, the third-year pro was expected to blossom in Bill O'Brien's offense. Instead, he's averaging just 2.7 yards per carry and looks lethargic behind a shaky O-line. The Saints' run defense, which allows the eighth-fewest yards per game, won't make things any easier for Stevenson.

Alvin Kamara, Saints RB

There were no signs of rust for Kamara in Week 4 after he served a three-game suspension. He finished with 51 rushing yards on 11 attempts, good for 4.6 yards per carry. The five-time Pro Bowler was the beneficiary of Carr's limited arm strength, as he reeled in 13 catches (albeit for just 33 yards). Kamara expressed frustration with the Saints' ineffective offense after the game, so we'll see how the group responds.

Keion White, Patriots DE

It's time for the Patriots' rookie second-rounder to shine. With Judon out indefinitely, expect White to pick up some extra work. The Georgia Tech alum shined in the preseason but has played just 33% of the Patriots' defensive snaps through four games. Despite limited regular-season action, NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry has seen flashes of elite play. Keep an eye on No. 99 now that No. 9 is sidelined.