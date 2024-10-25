Patriots injury report: Polk, Robinson out for Week 8 vs. Jets

The New England Patriots have officially ruled out wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk and guard Layden Robinson for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Polk entered concussion protocol after exiting the Patriots' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars with a head injury. Robinson was replaced at right guard by Sidy Sow early in the game due to an ankle injury.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Eight Patriots players are listed as questionable including defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (abdomen), cornerback Jonathan Jones (shoulder/personal), defensive end Keion White (ankle), and tackle Vederian Lowe (ankle).

Check out the full Friday injury report below:

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Six players were removed from the injury report and should be good to go for Sunday: running back Rhamondre Stevenson, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, safety Kyle Dugger, linebackers Curtis Jacobs and Anfernee Jennings, and safety Marte Mapu.

With Polk out, Tyquan Thornton could return after spending the last two weeks sidelined as a healthy scratch. If Lowe and guard Michael Jordan (ankle) are healthy, they could start on the left side of the offensive line alongside center Ben Brown, right guard Mike Onwenu, and right tackle Demontrey Jacobs.

Sunday's game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.