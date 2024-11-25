The New England Patriots could have safety Jabrill Peppers back in the fold when they host the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday.

Peppers was removed from the NFL Commissioner Exempt List on Monday, the league announced. The 29-year-old was placed on the exempt list on Oct. 9 after he was arrested on multiple charges including assault and battery on an intimate partner, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation and possession of cocaine.

The NFL's investigation into the incident is ongoing, but Peppers is officially eligible to participate in all team activities and play in games. Here is the league's full statement on Peppers' status:

"The National Football League today removed Jabrill Peppers of the New England Patriots from the Commissioner Exempt List. Peppers has missed seven games since being placed on the list on October 9.

"Peppers, who was not permitted to practice or attend games while on the list, is now eligible to participate in all team activities, including playing in games.

"In accordance with the Personal Conduct Policy, the league initiated a preliminary investigation into an incident from early October. That review will remain ongoing and is not affected by this change in Peppers’ roster status."

The Patriots acknowledged that Peppers will return to the active roster in a statement Monday, adding the following:

"We understand that the league's investigation into the matter will continue, as will the legal process. We will await the outcome of both before making any further comment."

Peppers' return would bring a significant boost to New England's ailing secondary. Through four games this season, the defensive captain has tallied 23 tackles, an interception, and two passes defended.

A trial date for Peppers' case was set for Jan. 22, 2025.