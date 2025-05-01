James White: Why TreVeyon Henderson is a ‘home run pick' for Pats

The New England Patriots' 2025 draft class has drawn rave reviews from experts across the NFL. Their second-round pick, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, is a big reason why.

Henderson rushed for 1,016 yards on 144 carries (7.1 yards per attempt) last season with the national champions. The 5-foot-10, 210-pounder also caught 27 passes for 284 yards and a TD.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Perhaps most importantly, the 22-year-old is also an elite pass-blocker. Young quarterback Drake Maye needs all the help he can get in pass protection after being sacked 34 times in 13 games last year.

Among those intrigued by the pick is former Patriots running back James White. The three-time Super Bowl champion joined Phil Perry on a new episode of the Next Pats Podcast to explain why he believes Henderson will fit perfectly into Josh McDaniels' offense.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

🔊 Next Pats: James White thinks TreVeyon Henderson is a "Home Run" pick | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"This is a home run pick, in my opinion," White said. "When the dude was healthy throughout his career, all I could think is explosive plays. Checkdowns, running plays, he could take the ball 50-60 yards in a split-second. So I think this is great. ... I could count on my two hands the amount of times that I've seen him create explosive plays just last year, on screen plays or run plays, in big games, big-time moments where the team really needs him most

"And he can pass-block, too. He's definitely the best pass-blocking back in the country. He's knocking middle linebackers off their feet. You don't typically see that from most college backs. So I think this is everything Josh will want in a running back."

Like White, Perry is high on Henderson. He picked the former Buckeye as his favorite Patriots pick in the draft,

Henderson will join Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson in the Patriots' running back room.

Also in the episode: