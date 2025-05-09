Jared Wilson will get reps at center to begin Patriots rookie minicamp

The New England Patriots received very positive grades for their 2025 NFL Draft picks, and one selection that was viewed in a particularly favorable light was third-rounder Jared Wilson.

The University of Georgia center was ranked as the top player at his position in the 2025 draft class. Some experts thought he might be picked in the second round, but the Patriots were able to get him at No. 95 overall in Round 3.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Wilson is an impressive athlete and excelled in pass protection for the Bulldogs, who won the SEC championship and reached the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff last season.

The internal competition among offensive linemen for playing time during offseason activities and training camp will be fascinating.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Patriots signed veteran center Garrett Bradbury to a two-year contract in free agency earlier in the offseason. Bradbury was a 2019 first-round pick of the Vikings and spent the previous six seasons with Minnesota. Cole Strange, who the Patriots drafted in the first round in 2022, got some reps at center toward the end of last season.

How many reps at center will be left for Wilson? Where will he play in rookie minicamp?

"I would say that any of those interior three positions, probably should know all those. Again, whatever Jared can handle," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said Friday at a press conference. "He'll be working at center this week, and from what I've seen in just a short amount of time, I'm looking forward to seeing that this weekend.

"Once we get in here with the rest of the guys and we start to get to OTAs, his ability to play guard, we'll be able to evaluate. But we don't want to overload him, but obviously excited about seeing him operate at center and communicate, make the calls, quarterback-center exchange, all those things that are critical, especially in a rookie minicamp."

The offensive line was a major weakness for the Patriots last season. This group struggled with pass protection and committed too many penalties.

Finding a couple long-term starters along the offensive line is critical to the Patriots' success this season. Wilson could potentially be one of those players with his athleticism, versatility and high football IQ.