The New York Jets made history with their loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. And in typical Jets fashion, it wasn't the good kind of history.

The Jets lost 25-22 when the Patriots scored a touchdown with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter to complete an impressive comeback. The victory moved the Patriots to 2-6 -- tied with the Jets at the bottom of the AFC East division.

It gets worse for the Jets.

The Jets scored 20-plus points, didn't commit a single turnover and held their opponent under 250 total yards. Before Sunday, NFL teams were 750-0 all time when generating that box score. The Jets are the first to lose.

Ouch.

Scored 20+ points

Didn’t turn it over

Allowed fewer than 250 yards



In NFL history, teams are 750-1 (including playoffs) when generating that box score.



The only loss is the Jets yesterday. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 28, 2024

The Jets have a short week to prepare for a tough Thursday night home game against the Houston Texans, who own the AFC's second-best record at 6-2. If the Jets drop to 2-7, they could be all alone at the bottom of the division by the end of Week 9.

The Jets came into the 2024 season with a ton of optimism due to Aaron Rodgers coming back after missing nearly all of last year with a torn Achilles. But if the first eight games are any indication, Rodgers just isn't a top-tier quarterback anymore. He doesn't have the same mobility and pocket awareness that helped make him an MVP candidate throughout his career.

There's still a lot of football left, but at this rate, the Jets' league-high 13-year playoff appearance drought is going to extend another season.