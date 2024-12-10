New England Patriots

Joey Slye on notice? Patriots to add ex-Vikings kicker, per report

A kicking change could be coming in New England.

By Darren Hartwell

Joey Slye's days as the New England Patriots' kicker might be numbered.

The Patriots are expected to sign kicker John Parker Romo to their practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. The Minnesota Vikings waived Romo on Saturday, and he cleared waivers Monday.

Romo impressed during a recent four-game stint in Minnesota, connecting on 11 of 12 field goals and making 7 of 8 extra-point attempts from Week 10 to Week 13 while starting kicker Will Reichard was injured.

Slye, meanwhile, has made just 78.6 percent of his field goals (22 for 28) this season and missed a 25-yarder in New England's Week 13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Patriots return from their bye this Sunday to face the Arizona Cardinals on the road at 4:25 p.m. ET. With Romo added to the roster this early in the week, it's possible he could take Slye's job as early as this weekend.

If Romo does take over for Slye, he'd be New England's third kicker in the last two seasons after letting Nick Folk walk following the 2022 season. Folk, meanwhile, has made 50 of 52 field goal attempts (96.2 percent) with the Tennessee Titans since leaving the Patriots.

