Comprehensive coverage of the six-time champion New England Patriots.
Josh McDaniels expected to be named Pats offensive coordinator: Report

McDaniels reportedly will return to Foxboro for his third stint with the organization.

By Justin Leger

The Mike Vrabel-led New England Patriots will rely on a familiar face to revive their offense.

Josh McDaniels is set to join Vrabel's staff as the Patriots' offensive coordinator, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.) It will mark the 48-year-old's third stint with the organization.

McDaniels emerged as an obvious candidate to replace Alex Van Pelt, who served one season as New England's OC under ex-head coach Jerod Mayo. The Patriots will hope McDaniels' experience, which includes a role in all six of the team's Super Bowl titles, will help their prized young quarterback Drake Maye make the next leap in his development.

Each of McDaniels' previous seasons with the Patriots came under Bill Belichick's regime. In his first stint (2001-08), McDaniels joined as a personnel assistant prior to serving as a defensive assistant, quarterbacks coach, and finally offensive coordinator. He left Foxboro for the Denver Broncos' head coaching job in 2009 and spent one season as the Los Angeles Rams' offensive coordinator (2011) before returning for his second stint as Pats OC and quarterbacks coach (2012-21).

McDaniels' most recent season with the Patriots was largely a success. With then-rookie Mac Jones at quarterback, New England squeaked into the postseason with a 10-7 record. Jones was selected to the Pro Bowl after completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

After the 2021 season, McDaniels was hired as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. He was fired during his second season with the team, finishing his unsuccessful tenure with a 9-16 record.

The Patriots reportedly interviewed Minnesota Vikings assistant OC/assistant QBs coach Grant Udinski, Los Angeles Chargers passing game coordinator Marcus Brady, and Chicago Bears interim head coach/offensive coordinator Thomas Brown before hiring McDaniels.

Vrabel's search for his next defensive coordinator is ongoing.

