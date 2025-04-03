McDaniels ‘smitten' by Maye, ‘excited' to work with Patriots QB

Josh McDaniels and Drake Maye wasted little time getting acquainted after the New England Patriots brought back their longtime offensive coordinator.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, McDaniels revealed he has spent time getting to know his new quarterback personally this offseason.

“I haven’t had a chance to really do football with him yet, but that’ll come," McDaniels said. "We’ll have plenty of time here coming up next week, but I’m smitten by the young man, in terms of just his personality. We’ve had an opportunity to spend some time that has nothing to do with football, with one another, which I think has been great.

“Very beneficial and productive just to get to know him, who he is, what he’s all about, what he cares about, where he’s coming from, his family, (his fiancée) Ann Michael, wedding plans, all this stuff. We’ve kind of had an opportunity to talk about those kinds of things.”

NFL rules prevent coaches from working with players until offseason workouts begin. McDaniels expressed his excitement to see how Maye's football mind operates.

“I think next week and beyond will be super fun for me to really get to know him from a football perspective and start teaching our terminology and language and seeing how he learns best and how he acclimates,” McDaniels said. “But I couldn’t be more excited about the young man that we have obviously very early in the process.”

The Patriots brought McDaniels back as their OC shortly after hiring Mike Vrabel as head coach to replace Jerod Mayo. McDaniels didn't coach in 2024 after the Las Vegas Raiders relieved him of his head-coaching duties.

The 48-year-old returns to Foxboro for his third stint with the organization. He earned three Super Bowl rings as a Patriots assistant from 2001-08, then three more as offensive coordinator from 2012-21.

Now, he'll get the opportunity to develop a 22-year-old signal-caller who showed star potential as a rookie. Maye, the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 13 games. He also rushed for 421 yards and two TDs.

The Patriots' first offseason workout is scheduled for Monday.