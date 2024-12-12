New England Patriots

Comprehensive coverage of the six-time champion New England Patriots.
Bill Belichick

Edelman reacts to Belichick being named UNC's head coach

The former Patriots wide receiver joined Tom Brady in congratulating their longtime head coach.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Julian Edelman is the latest ex-New England Patriot to congratulate Bill Belichick on being named the University of Carolina's next head football coach.

Like his longtime quarterback Tom Brady, Edelman took to social media to share his reaction to Belichick leading a collegiate program.

"At his core, Coach Belichick is a teacher, a ball knower, and someone who doesn’t accept less than 100%. And it showed in the way we presented ourselves on Sunday," Edelman wrote on Instagram.

"I’m excited to watch him take the UNC program to that same level, and to watch his players reap the benefits of his genius in their college careers and beyond. Congrats Coach."

Edelman, Brady, and fellow Patriots great Rob Gronkowski poked fun at the idea of Belichick becoming a college football coach before the hiring was made official. Asked whether he could imagine Belichick coaching a college team, Edelman didn't hesitate to answer, 'Absolutely not.' "

Nonetheless, it's clear Edelman has the utmost respect for what Belichick accomplished during his 24 years in Foxboro. The Super Bowl 53 MVP blasted NFL teams last winter for passing on the opportunity to hire arguably the greatest coach in league history. He also posted a tribute to Belichick after the six-time Super Bowl champion and the Patriots parted ways.

Belichick was officially introduced as the Tar Heels' head coach on Thursday. The 72-year-old will have his work cut out for him as he looks to turn a historically mediocre football program into a powerhouse.

This article tagged under:

Bill BelichickNew England PatriotsJulian Edelman
