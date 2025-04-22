The New England Patriots' wide receiver room could look much different when training camp begins in July. With the team needing significant offensive upgrades, multiple pass-catchers are expendable heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Kayshon Boutte, a sixth-round pick in 2023, is among those who could be on their way out.

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer both mentioned Boutte as a possible trade chip for draft capital. NBC Sports Boston's Patriots insider Tom E. Curran shared his reaction to the speculation on Early Edition.

"I don't know how tradeable he is," Curran said of Boutte. "I don't think he's done for. He's the best out of those three guys on the bottom of the list, between (Javon) Baker, (Ja'Lynn) Polk, and Kayshon Boutte. He's got better body control, he separates better. He just talks a lot, and I'm not sure how disciplined he is in his route running.

"I like him. I think he's productive. I think his high level of confidence, his hands are better than the other two guys. But I think that the detail-oriented nature of a Josh McDaniels offense might make it tough sledding for Kayshon in 2025."

Boutte made significant strides from Year 1 to Year 2. After a lackluster rookie campaign, the 22-year-old recorded 43 receptions for 589 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games last season.

Curran wasn't convinced the Patriots could get anything in return for Boutte, but fellow NBC Sports Boston Patriots insider Phil Perry believes he could be worth something after an encouraging sophomore campaign.

"You know what? You'd actually probably get more for him than you would for some of the other guys," Perry said. "He's actually younger than both rookies last year, Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, even though he's got another full year in the league. So you're not getting anything significant, so maybe you just want to take him to camp if you've got an injury. Maybe the positives of having him on the roster are all there by the end and he grows a little bit.

"Listen, you can tell me 75 percent of that receiver room is tradeable, and it's not a surprise."

The Patriots' receiving corps heading into the draft includes Boutte, Polk, Baker, Stefon Diggs, Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, and Mack Hollins. We can expect to add new names to that list later this week.

The 2025 NFL Draft will begin Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The Patriots own the No. 4 overall pick.