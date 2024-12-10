Patriots waive wide receiver K.J. Osborn in ‘mutual decision': Report

K.J. Osborn's disappointing tenure with the New England Patriots is over.

The Patriots have waived the veteran wide receiver, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday morning. Schefter noted it was a "mutual decision" between the two sides.

Osborn now gets an opportunity to land with a team where he can get more playing time.

The 27-year-old wideout signed a one-year contract with the Patriots as a free agent back in March. He was coming off three straight seasons of at least 48 receptions, 540 yards and three touchdowns with the Minnesota Vikings, but he wasn't able to make that kind of impact in New England.

In fact, he couldn't really get on the field. Osborn played in just seven of the Patriots' 13 games so far, and he was a healthy scratch several times. He didn't take a single snap in four of the last five games. Osborn also was the subject of trade rumors ahead of the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline but surprisingly was not dealt.

His departure leaves DeMario Douglas, Ja'Lynn Polk, Kayshon Boutte, Javon Baker and Kendrick Bourne at wide receiver on the 53-man roster.