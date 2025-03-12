The Patriots have a glaring need at left tackle. They have salary cap space to maneuver and draft capital available to be moved.

Why, then, were they not the ones trading for five-time Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil this week?

The Houston Texans sent Tunsil (along with a draft pick) to the Washington Commanders for a haul of draft choices that equate to a late second-rounder. For the Patriots, per the old Jimmy Johnson trade chart, what Houston received was about the equivalent of a New England third-rounder and fifth-rounder this year.

But the best answer as to why the Patriots didn't end up swinging a deal for Tunsil might be another question: Why was Houston looking to deal him?

The Texans have a young quarterback in C.J. Stroud and a roster talented enough to win right now, making the team's choice to part with a proven high-end left tackle a curious one. But Tunsil has developed a reputation for having a motor that runs hot and cold, his practice habits aren't considered high-end, and he led all tackles in penalties (19) last season.

That's not to say the Patriots didn't consider trying to swing a trade for him. They did. They understand as well as anyone that they need help at left tackle. Tunsil undoubtedly would have represented a significant upgrade at the position that would have dramatically improved their on-field product.

But the Patriots -- unlike the Commanders, it could be argued -- are not a player away from championship contention.

They've made it a very clear goal to prioritize adding positive influences on the culture that new coach Mike Vrabel is trying to establish in Foxboro. And bringing aboard Tunsil, not to mention his nearly $21 million salary, had the potential to send a contradictory message to the rest of the locker room.

Ultimately, then, the decision was to stay out of the bidding for the 30-year-old's services.

It's the kind of decision that will keep pressure on Vrabel and the rest of the new Patriots regime to find a serviceable player to protect Drake Maye's blind side, even if it's a band-aid option.

But it's also the kind of decision that allows them to stay true to their goal of bringing aboard people they believe will exhibit the intangible qualities they want to be representative of their program.