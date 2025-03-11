The Patriots added several starters at positions of need on Monday, thanks in part to a pivot-happy approach. They went where the market took them.

No high-end wideout willing to take their money? Pivot. Devote a little more to a cornerback. No big-time pass-protector available? Pivot. Offer more to a game-wrecker on the interior of the defensive line.

Now, as the Patriots attack Day 2 of the NFL's legal tampering period, it's time to pivot again. They're desperate. They need to find a left tackle for the sake of their second-year quarterback Drake Maye, who was pressured an average of 13 times (160 pressures in 12 games) per start as a rookie.

The supply of starting-caliber players at the position is short.

The Ravens were able to re-sign Ronnie Stanley before he hit the market. The Titans agreed to terms with Dan Moore Jr., a fallback option for the Patriots, on a four-year deal worth a whopping $82 million. The Chiefs are bringing aboard Jaylon Moore, who has 12-career starts under his belt, on a two-year deal worth $30 million.

The Commanders, also on the lookout for offensive line help, got creative. They reportedly executed a trade with the Texans in order to acquire five-time Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil, giving up several draft picks in the process.

What, then, do the Patriots do?

They could earmark their No. 4 overall pick for the best lineman in the draft class. That player has, for months, been widely regarded as LSU left tackle Will Campbell.

He's not a perfect prospect due to his below-average arm length and wingspan, but his attitude and football character have already left positive impressions on decision-makers in Foxboro. And short arms would not be a quick-and-easy disqualifying factor for legendary Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia.

While Campbell -- or another draftee -- might represent the best option to protect Maye's blind side in 2025, the Patriots would like to be able to have the freedom on draft weekend to take the best player available. Being backed into a corner and forced to choose a position, even a premium position like left tackle? Not ideal.

Between now and then, the Patriots may have to swallow hard and spend some money -- perhaps even overpay -- on a clear-cut stopgap option.

There appear to be two starters left in free agency: 34-year-old Tyron Smith and 29-year-old Cam Robinson.

Smith, according to Brandon Thorn of Bleacher Report and Trench Warfare, is at this point still the better player. He ranked the longtime Cowboys left tackle and recent Jets lineman as the third-best tackle available in free agency, behind only Stanley (who never made it to the market) and Dan Moore Jr.

Smith and Moore Jr. both were identified as belonging in Thorn's "solid/average starter" category.

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"Despite a downward trajectory and being near the end of a Hall of Fame-caliber career," Thorn wrote on Trench Warfare, "Smith’s floor and ceiling are still high enough to warrant consideration as a stopgap, hired-gun option on the blindside, especially for a unit needing a bridge before a younger player takes over.

"Smith’s unique physical tools haven’t gone anywhere. Even if his movement skills are diminishing, they are good enough to go head-to-head with anyone in a single game (ex: Smith vs. Houston in Week 9 last year)."

Smith posted a clean sheet, zero pressures, in that Week 9 game against Texans pass-rushers Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter. But injuries -- he's dealt with neck, back, knee and ankle issues in the last two seasons -- have limited his availability, and if the Patriots were to invest in him, they'd have to be prepared that he would not be able to take every snap at left tackle.

Robinson, meanwhile, ranked as Thorn's fifth-best tackle available in free agency behind Morgan Moses, who agreed to terms with the Patriots on Monday.

"Robinson is coming off of back-to-back 17-start seasons for the Jaguars and Vikings," Thorn wrote. "His steady, stagnated skill-set is rooted in being a physically imposing, power-oriented player who delivers body blows to defenders with erratic technique that leads to clean, decisive losses several times or more a game depending on the matchup... His blend of experience, durability and age separate him from the rest of the pack listed below."

If the Patriots are going to value availability in their short-term left-tackle option, Robinson feels like the better choice. But his ability level -- he allowed 21 pressures in Minnesota's final two games of the season a year ago -- still might not match Smith's when Smith is on the field.

Neither option was at the top of New England's list, but barring an unexpected trade, they may be the best options left. If they want the freedom to be flexible at the top of the draft next month, they need to pivot and grab one.