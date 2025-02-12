An important NFL Draft lies ahead for the rebuilding New England Patriots. As Eliot Wolf and Co. prepare for the event, during which they'll have the fourth overall pick, they can take plenty away from the Philadelphia Eagles' performance in Super Bowl LIX.

The Eagles pummeled the dynastic Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22. Their defense sacked two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes six times and picked him off twice.

Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry shared their reactions to the Eagles and Chiefs' Super Bowl performances on the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast. Curran used Philly's defensive dominance to reignite a debate over how New England should have considered prioritizing other positions in the 2024 draft.

"This Super Bowl is why I suggested it wasn't a horrible idea for the Patriots in 2024 to trade down from three and take a lineman and settle for another quarterback -- perhaps a J.J. McCarthy type," Curran said.

"Because without the lines, you can't do (expletive) without an offensive line, you're kind of challenged without a defensive line -- the Patriots don't have either -- and you can screw up a young quarterback if you don't have an offensive line. So let's hope the Patriots can do enough along their offensive line before Drake Maye gets screwed up beyond recognition."

Perry disagreed with Curran's take, sticking with his stance that the Patriots selecting a QB at No. 3 overall rather than trading down to address other weaknesses was the right decision.

As for the upcoming draft, the Patriots will need to address both their offensive line and defensive line. Which side is more important?

"I am of the belief that the side of the ball that really dictates the game and how the game goes, as great as the Eagles defense played the other day, is the offense," Perry said. "And I still find that to be the more important side of the ball. The argument I would make is that while the Eagles were fantastic up front, they didn't have to blitz a single time and they were all over Patrick Mahomes. Six sacks.

"But that's only possible because the Chiefs didn't have sufficient offensive line play to stack up. So am I saying this is more about the Chiefs offensive line than the Eagles' defensive line? I might be saying that. That might be exactly what I'm saying."

