Live updates: Latest Patriots news and rumors as NFL Draft approaches

Is it Will Campbell or bust, or does Mike Vrabel have a surprise up his sleeve?

By Darren Hartwell, Nick Goss, Phil Perry and Tom E. Curran, Patriots Insider

The New England Patriots have a top-five pick for the second consecutive year. But will they keep it?

New head coach Mike Vrabel and his staff enter Thursday's first round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 4 overall pick and a host of needs, most notably at offensive tackle, wide receiver and edge rusher.

LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell is viewed as the most likely pick for New England, but it's also possible Vrabel and Co. trade down in the first round -- or luck out and land a "blue-chip" prospect like Penn State's Abdul Carter or Colorado's Travis Hunter.

Follow our live blog throughout Day 1 of the draft for the latest Patriots-related news and analysis from our Insiders, Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry.

