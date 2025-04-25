Live updates: Latest Patriots rumors, picks, grades on Day 2 of NFL Draft

What to Know The second round begins Friday at 7 p.m. ET. It will be followed by the third round.

The Patriots took LSU OT Will Campbell at No. 4 overall in the first round. Our Patriots insider Phil Perry gives the Campbell selection an A- grade.

New England has eight remaining selections, including three Day 2 picks.

Wide receiver, edge rusher and cornerback are among the roster needs the Patriots could address on Day 2.

The New England Patriots did the expected Thursday and selected LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell with the No. 4 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The second and third rounds Friday night should provide more surprise and excitement.

The Patriots go into Day 2 of the draft with three picks -- No. 38 (second round), No. 69 (third round) and No. 77 (third round). Having an extra third-round pick gives New England some extra ammo to maybe trade up in the second or third round if a player it really likes falls a bit.

After taking a tackle Thursday, the Patriots can address other needs such as wide receiver, running back, tight end, edge rusher, defensive tackle and cornerback on Day 2. There's a lot of depth at these positions in the 2025 class.

How will it all unfold?

Follow the second and third rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, complete with every Patriots pick, rumors, grades and much more in our live blog below: