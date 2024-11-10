Live updates: Maye, Williams go head-to-head in Patriots-Bears matchup

What to Know Tune into NBC Sports Boston at noon ET for Patriots Pregame Live with Michael Holley, Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry. Come back to NBC Sports Boston immediately after the game for full coverage on Patriots Postgame Live.

Rookie quarterbacks Drake Maye and Caleb Williams go head-to-head for the first time.

The Patriots, who own a 2-7 record at the bottom of the standings, enter Week 10 with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Patriots' last win in Chicago came in 2018 with Tom Brady at quarterback.

The New England Patriots and Chicago Bears both transformed their franchises last April by selecting quarterbacks with top-three picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

And on Sunday, those quarterbacks will go head-to-head for the first time as pros.

Caleb Williams, the No. 1 pick, will try to help the Bears keep pace in the NFC playoff race. The Bears are eighth in the conference standings, just outside a playoff spot. This Week 10 game against a much-inferior opponent is essentially a must-win game for Chicago if it's going to reach the postseason.

Drake Maye, the No. 3 pick, will try to get the Patriots back in the win column after a tough overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. Maye made a miraculous play to force overtime versus the Titans, but he also committed three turnovers, including a game-ending interception in OT.

Which team will emerge victorious in Week 10? Follow our Patriots-Bears live blog below for score updates, video highlights, injury news and analysis.