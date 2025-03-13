Live updates: Tracking Patriots' next moves as free agency continues

What to Know NFL free agency officially began at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The Patriots still have $93 million in effective cap space.

New England has significant needs at OT and WR.

Longtime center David Andrews is being released, per Phil Perry.

The first wave of NFL free agency has come and gone, but the New England Patriots' work isn't done yet.

Even after handing out nearly $280 million in total salary to nine players, the Patriots still have plenty of cap space to work with and multiple needs to address, particularly on offense.

Follow along with our live blog below as we track all Patriots-related happenings throughout Thursday.