New England Patriots

Comprehensive coverage of the six-time champion New England Patriots.
New England Patriots
Live Updates

Live updates: Tracking Patriots' next moves as free agency continues

By Darren Hartwell and Phil Perry

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The first wave of NFL free agency has come and gone, but the New England Patriots' work isn't done yet.

Even after handing out nearly $280 million in total salary to nine players, the Patriots still have plenty of cap space to work with and multiple needs to address, particularly on offense.

Follow along with our live blog below as we track all Patriots-related happenings throughout Thursday.

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsNFL Free AgencyMike Vrabel
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us