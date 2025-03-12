Live updates: Tracking Patriots news as free agency officially begins

What to Know Deals can become official beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

New England has committed more money in free agency than any NFL team to date.

The Patriots still need help at OT and WR after loading up on defense.

The Rams reportedly plan to release Cooper Kupp.

The NFL's new year officially starts at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and the New England Patriots still have work to do.

While the Patriots have agreed to deals with eight players since the league's legal tampering window opened on Monday, they have yet to land a starting left tackle or a No. 1 wide receiver. Will they use the "official" beginning of free agency to fill those needs, or will they explore other avenues for an upgrade?

Stay up to date with all the latest Patriots news in our live blog below.