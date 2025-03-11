Live updates: Tracking Patriots news on Day 2 of NFL free agency

What to Know The Patriots bolstered their defense on Day 1 with several big-name signings.

They added an OT (Morgan Moses) and WR (Mack Hollins) but still need help at both positions.

Is a Joe Milton trade on the table after New England added QB Josh Dobbs?

Deals can become official on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. ET.

The New England Patriots handed out more than $270 million in total salary Monday as NFL's legal tampering period began. But is there more money to spend on Tuesday?

Despite making key additions on defense to start NFL free agency, the Patriots still need upgrades on offense, particularly at wide receiver and offensive tackle. And while many marquee names are off the board, there still are some talented players on the market.

Follow along with our live blog as we track every Patriots signing and news item on Day 2 of legal tampering.