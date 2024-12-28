New England Patriots

Comprehensive coverage of the six-time champion New England Patriots.
Live Updates

Live updates: Maye returns from head injury in Pats-Chargers, throws impressive TD

Drake Maye took a shot to the head in the first quarter but returned later in the half.

By Darren Hartwell, Nick Goss, Justin Leger and Phil Perry

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Tune into NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Postgame Live immediately after the game as Michael Holley, Ted Johnson, Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry break down the results.
  • The Patriots (3-12) have lost five straight but took the Buffalo Bills down to the wire last weekend.
  • The Chargers (9-6) can clinch a playoff spot with a victory.
  • This is the first matchup between first-round draft picks Drake Maye (No. 3 overall, 2024) and Justin Herbert (No. 6 overall, 2020).

Can the New England Patriots continue to show progress Saturday afternoon at Gillette Stadium?

At 3-12, the Patriots' playoff hopes were dashed long ago. But head coach Jerod Mayo's team showed some fight last Sunday in a narrow loss to the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills, and they'll hope to continue that momentum today against another quality opponent in the Los Angeles Chargers, who are one win away from securing a playoff spot.

Check out our live blog below for highlights, analysis and more throughout Patriots-Chargers.

