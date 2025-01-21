The Patriots have their head coach. They have their franchise quarterback. Outside those two roles? There's a lot of TBD.

How will Mike Vrabel fill out his coaching staff? Who will the front office acquire in free agency and the NFL Draft to upgrade the roster around Drake Maye? We'll get answers to those questions eventually. In the meantime, let's dive into a fresh Mailbag to address your pressing questions on the state of the franchise.

Do you believe it would be better to sign veteran offensive free agents to fill out that side of the ball so you know what you are getting and then focus their draft on the defensive side of the ball? -- @frizzaud on X

Geoffrey, let's leave your focus-the-draft-on-defense thought to the side for now. Don't love that idea. But I wholeheartedly believe the Patriots need to try to solve their offensive line issues before they get to the draft. That means snagging two starting-caliber tackles. Period.

Let's go through it. Right guard is spoken for: Mike Onwenu. Center should be handled, one way or the other, by David Andrews and Cole Strange. There's a chance a new coaching staff would be more comfortable with putting Strange at left guard than the previous regime was, but Layden Robinson also could end up being an option there.

Tackle, though, needs help. Badly. Vederian Lowe dealt with injury and ultimately proved too inconsistent to be viewed as a locked-in starter at the position moving forward. Demontrey Jacobs was thrust into work as the starting right tackle and at times held his own, but he'd be better suited in a reserve role.

Rather than forcing a tackle near the top of the draft -- this is thought to be a less-than-stellar class at the position, despite several players being projected to go in the first round -- the Patriots would be better off if they can get two capable vets to man the edges.

Maybe that means overpaying for 31-year-old Ronnie Stanley to pry him from Baltimore. Maybe it means rolling the dice on Mekhi Becton, assuming he can A) move back to tackle after playing guard for the Eagles and B) continue on an upward trajectory away from Philadelphia offensive line guru Jeff Stoutland. Maybe it means trading a haul to Green Bay for right tackle Zach Tom, who is headed into a contract year in 2025.

Whatever they can do to address the edges with capable players prior to the draft, they should do. Then, if they get to the draft and they still like a young tackle, they can go for it. But don't back yourself into a corner on draft weekend because you opted to leave a massive hole unaddressed in March.

Hi Phil, any good 2025 free agents associated with Vrabel from TN, CLE, & even NYG with (Ryan) Cowden on board that could be “culture guys” & potential contributors for the Pats? keep up the great work! -- @DougCoupe

Giants wideout Darius Slayton is the first name that comes to mind, Doug. He has the kind of speed the Patriots could use, and he may have untapped potential coming from a bad offensive situation in New York.

Despite shaky quarterback play, Slayton has averaged more than 15.0 yards per catch in four of his six career seasons. He was also his team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee last year, which may make him the kind of culture add you're looking for.

Thoughts on the Pats going after potential free agents, RT - Dillon Radunz & WR - Nick Westbrook-Ikhine who were drafted by Vrabel in Tennessee. Neither are stars but both could be solid additions. -- @sauceyrossy7677

Sure. Radunz has started 26 games the last two years. He started at right tackle, left tackle and left guard in 2023. Last season, he was Tennessee's right guard all season. Maybe he's a super-sub reserve if he ends up in Foxboro?

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has been a borderline starting-caliber receiver in an offense needing receiver talent the last four years. He'd likely slot into a similar role with the Patriots if signed.

Hi Phil! What would your ideal coaching staff look like? -- @puumalainen

Setti, they're going to have options at offensive coordinator. Let's focus there, since that person will have a say in how the rest of the staff on that side of the ball looks.

Josh McDaniels certainly would make a lot of sense. Experience as a play-caller. Proven track record of being willing to adjust to his personnel. Someone who can get the most out of a quick-processing quarterback (and I think Drake Maye would qualify as such).

But there are others who would make for intriguing fits here, too.

Former Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley, who is now tight ends coach and pass-game coordinator with the Rams, would bring a fresh approach to the gig. He's been with Sean McVay for two seasons and could meld what he learned under McDaniels with what he's absorbed in Los Angeles.

Rams quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone would make sense in that he'd be capable of importing the Arthur Smith offense Mike Vrabel oversaw in Tennessee in 2019 and 2020. (Ragone was Smith's offensive coordinator in Atlanta.)

Heck, even Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly would offer some innovation that would be fun to watch with Maye at the controls.

Options, options, options.

We hear a lot about possible offensive coordinators, not as much about defensive coordinators. Any names to float? -- @Gauv822

Thoughts on Lions DL Coach Terrell Williams as candidate for Pats DC? -- @SteveToland555

Like it. Williams clearly has Vrabel's respect, having served as Tennessee's assistant head coach in 2023. Keep an eye on Eagles inside linebackers coach Bobby King and Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow, too.

With all the talk about who will be OC, do you think they'll hire a separate QBs coach to work with Drake, or if they bring in someone like Josh McCown, will he handle both QB's and play-calling? -- @JacobFrank4

I think it depends on who they hire. If it's McDaniels, who always handled quarterback coaching duties here on top of his offensive coordinator role, then my guess is he'd be the quarterbacks coach. Maybe Ragone would want things handled similarly.

Caley, meanwhile -- or someone like him who has never exclusively handled the quarterback position before -- might want to add someone there. As for McCown, ESPN has reported that he won't leave Minnesota unless he gets a head coaching job, so he doesn't look like an option for New England.

I feel like the offensive line coach hire is as important as any. Any chance Vrabel could lure his old friend Mike Munchak out of retirement? As important as a talent upgrade, they need a massive coaching philosophy and development program like the Eagles have. -- @martin_don2790

The problem with hiring an offensive line coach is that the good ones are hardly ever let go by their teams.

Look at Dante Scarnecchia or Jeff Stoutland. They survive head coach turnover, and if they want to stay, they stay. Munchak has been out of the game for three years, so it's hard to know if he'd be open to coming back.

Would Stoutland's assistant T.J. Paganetti be worth a call? How about Cole Popovich, a former Scarnecchia assistant who's now an assistant for the Texans? If it's McDaniels calling the shots as coordinator, that match would make a lot of sense.

Does Mike Vrabel value experienced coordinators over young up and coming with the potential to take a head coaching gig next year vs a young more innovative coordinators who might stick around a few years? -- @MrTristan30

I honestly don't know, Tris, but reading between the lines on some of Vrabel's recent commentary, it sounds like he just wants to get it right. Sounds simple enough, but that should be his approach, in my opinion.

If getting it right means a younger guy who might get hired away down the line? So be it. That's a good problem to have. It means your offense is humming. If the choice is someone else who is more likely to stick? OK. Fine.

But if you get someone who sticks and the offense isn't very good... what's the point?

With the 4th pick in the 2025 NFL draft Phil Perry selects????? Keep it or trade it? Who would you keep the pick for? Who might be available that you would be willing to trade the pick away for more assets? -- @johndunphy68

Trade down from 4 to get Campbell/Banks or stay there and take best player available in Carter? -- @ct401

Let's say two quarterbacks and Travis Hunter go off the board with the first three picks. I'm taking Abdul Carter.

That's assuming, as I wrote above, that the Patriots are able to address their offensive line in free agency to a satisfactory level. If they can't, then maybe a trade down is worthy of conversation. Hard to pass on a pass-rusher of Carter's ilk, though.

Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images Abdul Carter should be on the Patriots' radar with the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Who are you drafting with the 4 pick and who is your first free agent signing. Also if you were to move back into the end of the first round who is someone you would target, I feel Tyler Warren would be a great target -- @MRyan_10

Tee Higgins would be my first free-agent signing, unless Ronnie Stanley (who I feel may be more of a long-shot since I'm not sure Baltimore will let him leave) is truly available.

End of the first round? I like the idea of Ohio State's Josh Simmons -- possibly the best tackle in the draft before a season-ending injury -- if his medical situation looks like it'll be resolved with time.

Who are the best OL in free agency? Who should the Pats target with all their cap space? KC’s Trey Smith? -- @Koanwriter

Trey Smith will get paid this offseason. The reason I haven't considered him much as a Patriots target is that he's played every snap in his pro career at right guard.

Can he play left? Maybe. And if that's the case, then they should give him a look. No doubt. Just not sure you'd pay someone of that caliber and then have them change positions.

They could ask Mike Onwenu to change spots... again... but they should be looking to keep him at that right guard spot and allow him to make it his own.

Do you think Vrabel will be able to develop the 24 draft class and show that it actually was not as bad as we thought and they just needed actual coaching? -- @RoddSalvatore

Sure. Hard to put a final judgement on a draft class after just one season. Caedan Wallace was hurt for almost the entirety of his rookie year. Layden Robinson had to adjust to a new position at left guard after spending his whole college career at right guard.

The receivers? Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker had opportunities throughout Year 1 and never made their case for consistent roles. Polk had real promise leaving Washington and he'll get a chance to make good on his second-round draft slot, you'd assume. He just has a long way to go to get there.

Is this a destination for top tier FA’s? Hasn’t sounded very promising. -- @trg728774

Drake Maye's presence should help. As should Mike Vrabel's. But the answer to your question depends on the answer to another: How much are they offering?

Did the Krafts expect the 7 seed in 2024 and are they expecting the 7 seed in 2025? -- @RochesterPats

They did not. And they shouldn't in 2025, though maybe that'll depend on how much they end up spending on free agents.

If, for example, they give away $150 million guaranteed to Tee Higgins, Ronnie Stanley and Josh Sweat... they may want to see real results right away.

Your thoughts on Boston sports media. The culture of negativity for ratings is toxic. Can’t imagine this helps with free agency. -- @BostAngeles

I don't think it's ever changed, Kevin. I agree it can get ugly at times. But that's what happens here when the teams aren't winning.

That shouldn't impact free agents. In that realm, it's about getting paid or getting opportunities that can get you paid down the line.

If there was no better LT available in Free Agency and Cinci were willing to let him go for a low level trade… Would you take Trent Brown back, hoping the Mike Vrabel could work some Scar magic and get the good Trent, rather than the malcontent? -- @qualitysmoke

I think it's time to really try to find long-term answers at tackle. I know those don't always become available. But bringing Trent Brown back, talented as he may be, doesn't feel like a move in the right direction.

Plus, he just tore his patellar tendon. He'll be 32 years old in April. Not ideal.

Would you rather see a top Tight End on the patriots or top WR if you can only get 1 in draft or FA? -- @Kodiva22

Top receiver, Karen.

They need someone who can threaten a defense down the field. Not just with speed. But with legitimate explosive playmaking skills and everything that comes with that: ability to separate, track the ball, make contested catches and run after the catch. They're rare. But the Patriots need one badly to help open their offense.

Some tight ends can be explosive playmaking threats, but they might not scare a defense in such a way that it opens up space for the running game or other underneath pass-catching options.

When do we shift from Mayo/Vrabel/Cowden/Wolf "Succession" coverage to the draft? When we do, are you going to retire the "Prototypical Patriots" (+ Packers) angle now that Vrabel is here? Is there even a "Prototypical Titans/Vrabel" to be made? Or is it draft phrenology? -- @junkfishjordan

We're going to have to adjust the idea of "Prototypical Patriots," no doubt.

Last year, we zeroed in on Packers types. Should we stick with that, assuming those are the kinds of players Wolf will bring to Vrabel, then expecting Vrabel (and/or Cowden) to choose the best fits? Do we adjust and dive into Titans drafts with Vrabel there as head coach? Decisions, decisions.

Hi Phil. I know I'm the only one in New England who wants to trade Christian Gonzalez. I'll be right in the end, so if you'll play along, what would they get for him? thanks -- @OldHamp212

I will not play along, Old Hamp. But if he's traded then we'll do an exclusively Old Hamp bag right after it happens. All the Old Hamp anyone can handle.