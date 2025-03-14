New England Patriots

Patriots sign safety Marcus Epps to one-year deal

Epps spent the last two years with the Las Vegas Raiders.

By Justin Leger

The New England Patriots continued to add to their new-look defense Friday.

Veteran safety Marcus Epps joined the Patriots on a one-year contract worth up to $4.4 million. Shortly before the Patriots announced the signing, Epps confirmed the news with a message on social media.

"Blessed. Grateful. Excited. Can’t wait to get to work!!" he wrote on X.

Epps has appeared in 82 games (45 starts) since being selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The 29-year-old played a half-season in Minnesota before being claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played the next four seasons. He spent the last two years with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Last season, Epps played in only three games before suffering a season-ending ACL tear. He is expected to be cleared to play well before training camp begins this summer.

Epps has tallied 18 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and 294 tackles over six NFL seasons. He'll join a Patriots safety group that includes Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers.

The Patriots have already made several additions to their defense this offseason. Their most notable defensive signings include defensive tackle Milton Williams, cornerback Carlton Davis, and linebackers Harold Landry and Robert Spillane.

New England also bolstered its offensive line on Friday, signing veteran Wes Schweitzer.

