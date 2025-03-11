There's a clear thread connecting all of New England's signings over the course of the first 24 hours in the legal tampering period of NFL free agency, and it should come as no surprise given Mike Vrabel's reputation.

Each one of their additions, it could be argued, figure to be positive additions to the kind of culture the new head coach is hoping to establish at One Patriot Place.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Of course Vrabel knew he had to add starters. And he knows he still has needs at places like wide receiver and left tackle.

But the Patriots wanted to be smart about the kinds of human beings they were introducing to their locker room this offseason, and they executed that vision with a flurry of moves that will simultaneously improve the roster's overall talent while also raising its level of professionalism.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This was not a team that was a player or two away from a championship. This remains -- as it has been for years -- a full-scale renovation project. Cycle through the players with whom the Patriots have reached agreements, and it's apparent that Vrabel was hoping to quickly rebuild the foundation upon which he'll build his program.

Defensive tackle Milton Williams was one of the most coveted players across positions in this year's free-agent class, but the former Louisiana Tech captain was considered to bring an eminently professional approach to the Eagles locker room during his time in Philadelphia.

Cornerback Carlton Davis III is headed into his eighth year in the league, a feisty man-to-man coverage option having most recently spent time in Detroit, where there has been a culture revolution that has turned the Lions into one of the best teams in the NFL under head coach Dan Campbell.

Linebacker Robert Spillane was an undrafted rookie working for a gig under Vrabel in Tennessee back in 2018 and has turned himself into a multi-contract veteran who was a captain under Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas.

Edge defender Harold Landry III was Vrabel's second draft pick in Tennessee in 2018 and will understand what this new regime will expect both on the field and off. Ditto for former Titans backup quarterback Josh Dobbs, who was brought aboard to provide a veteran presence in McDaniels' quarterback room.

Offensive tackle Morgan Moses, 34, is known for his toughness and dependability. He's shown up to work just about every week over the course of the last decade, having started 158 of a possible 164 games since becoming a full-time player in 2015.

Defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga overcame a difficult upbringing to carve out a role for himself in the NFL as a soft-spoken, hard-working interior presence that impressed both coaches and players alike during two seasons in Minnesota prior to landing in Arizona a season ago.

Wide receiver Mack Hollins isn't the No. 1 option the Patriots offense could use, but the 6-foot-4, 221-pounder is considered a smart player with extensive special-teams experience who will be a positive locker-room influence. McDaniels saw as much first hand in 2022 when he coached Hollins in Vegas.

The Patriots have plenty of work to do when it comes to improving the on-the-field product. But they got better on Monday. And in doing so, they added the types of people Vrabel believes will help him establish the team-first, entitlement-free culture he's looking for in Foxboro.