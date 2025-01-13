Why Mike Vrabel is ‘very' comfortable with Eliot Wolf-led front office

Judging by his introductory press conference, Mike Vrabel is on board with Eliot Wolf getting another shot to lead the New England Patriots front office.

After parting ways with one-and-done head coach Jerod Mayo, Patriots owner Robert Kraft stated that Wolf "will be staying on" with the organization despite his tumultuous debut season in Foxboro. It was unclear at the time whether Wolf would retain control over personnel decisions, especially with Vrabel as head coach. At present, however, it appears Wolf will still be among the team's primary decision-makers when it comes to adding talent to the roster.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Vrabel referenced Wolf multiple times during Monday's press conference, noting the importance of having a "shared organizational vision" for acquiring players. In an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran, Vrabel was asked how comfortable he is with Wolf and the rest of the front office's ability to evaluate talent.

"Very," Vrabel answered. "Having talked to Eliot and getting to know him through the interview process and then some over the weekend, there were some things that maybe didn't allow him to completely invest in personnel. And I'm not gonna be able to watch every player, I'm not gonna be able to watch as many players as they will. I'm excited about them being able to consolidate that, to get me the players, to get me in front of the players that we need to identify and evaluate, and allow me to coach the football team and then come together with a shared vision about who can help us.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"Part of that is also developing them. I mentioned that, I believe in that. Teaching them, developing them, and then inspiring them through a connection. So whatever they've done, whatever they did last year, that was last year, and we're gonna give them an opportunity to prove their value this year to the football team."

Vrabel's comment about Wolf being unable to "completely invest in personnel" last season is noteworthy. That suggests the executive vice president of player personnel wasn't totally to blame for the Patriots' disappointing offseason, which resulted in the team's lackluster performance en route to its 4-13 record.

While Wolf presumably will continue his role in New England, Vrabel reportedly has already added another voice to the front office. According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, New York Giants senior advisor Ryan Cowden accepted a job as the "de facto No. 2" to Wolf in the personnel department. Cowden was a Tennessee Titans executive during Vrabel's tenure with the organization.

A pivotal offseason awaits Vrabel, Wolf, and the rest of the decision-makers in Foxboro. The Patriots must add elite talent at multiple positions including offensive tackle, wide receiver, and the defensive line.

Watch Curran's full 1-on-1 interview with Vrabel below or on YouTube: