What leadership style will Vrabel bring to Pats? Russini shares insight

Some New England Patriots players may experience a culture shock in 2025.

New head coach Mike Vrabel will bring a different vibe to One Patriot Place as Jerod Mayo's replacement. Regardless of their status on the team, players will no longer be able to get away with being "lax," as cornerback Christian Gonzalez succinctly put it. Vrabel earned a reputation in Tennessee for being tough on his players, but also getting the best out of those who bought in.

So, how will Vrabel's leadership style translate in New England? Dianna Russini of The Athletic has covered Vrabel closely over the years, and she joined Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry on the Patriots Talk Podcast from Radio Row to share her insight.

"He works you hard, he fights for you hard, but he also loves you hard," Russini said. "So there's going to be a very family-oriented feeling in that building, yet driven by we'll call a teacher that's going to be very demanding."

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is on board with the team being "coached hard" following a disappointing 2024 campaign. Russini believes Vrabel will set a high standard in Foxboro, but he'll lead by example while establishing a new culture inside the Patriots locker room.

"He's going to hold himself to that standard and hope that they follow," Russini said. "And I think that's probably the process that he's going through now in the building, of learning the guys that don't know him that well while also obviously tons of guys on the staff come from Tennessee. They know how he runs which is smart because he's basically helping implement what he wants to do, doing it his way.

"But something I've always said about covering him all these years is he's very decisive. He knows exactly what he wants. He knows how he wants it to be. And you'd be surprised how many head coaches don't actually have that philosophy.

"So the fact that I think New England at least is going to have a clear direction at all times -- we may not always agree with it all. We are going to question things this year, I will bet my money on that, but he will always have a good reason why he does."

