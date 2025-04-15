Vrabel sheds light on Patriots' player grading system, No. 4 pick strategy

Mike Vrabel technically is the New England Patriots' head coach, not their general manager. But all indications are that he's heavily involved in personnel decisions, and he provided more evidence of that Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in his final press conference before next Thursday's 2025 NFL Draft, Vrabel offered a breakdown of the Patriots' prospect grading system, detailing how the team organizes prospect grades both vertically (within the same position) and horizontally (across multiple positions).

"There's kind of the ranking system within the grade when you start stacking players vertically amongst their position," Vrabel said, "and then you start to look at it horizontally, (where) other players at another position with the same grade would rank higher. So, maybe one player over here would lose out to another player over here, even though they're on the same line, to kind of give you an idea."

To use a hypothetical (not the team's actual view, to be clear), New England may view Will Campbell as the top offensive tackle prospect and Ashton Jeanty as the top running back prospect in the 2025 draft. But since left tackle is a bigger need for the Patriots than running back, Campbell might be higher on their big board.

When asked what goes into those prospect grades at a specific position, Vrabel highlighted three factors.

"Within the position, versatility, the ability to play another position, some of probably the testing numbers or what we feel like on film," Vrabel said. "But we try to go through, and that's done and finished as far as the vertical process of where we see each player."

While those vertical and horizontal rankings will be particularly useful in the later rounds, much of the attention has been on the Patriots' plans with the No. 4 pick. Vrabel said he and the front office have been running "simulations" to be prepared for multiple scenarios on draft night, whether that's blue-chip prospects Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter both being off the board within the first four picks, or a team making a trade offer for the No. 4 pick.

"To say we have a definitive answer on those scenarios? No, but those are processes that are ongoing and will be done here shortly," Vrabel said, adding that it's "probably a little early" for the Patriots to be fielding trade calls about the No. 4 pick.

Interestingly, Vrabel said he believes there are several starting-caliber offensive tackles in this year's draft, which could fuel speculation about New England drafting the likes of Campbell or Armand Membou at No. 4 overall.

"I think there's some starting tackles that certainly will come in and start in the NFL," Vrabel said. "I think that's really what you start to look for -- impact players -- when you pick that high. ... Do I think that there's starting tackles in this draft? Yes, I do."

Vrabel also noted there are only "handful of guys" the team is considering with the fourth overall pick, adding that a quarterback won't be an option with second-year QB Drake Maye in the fold.

"We're not in the market for a quarterback, so that ought to eliminate anybody that throws the football," Vrabel said. "But I do think that there are certainly players that we covet at every level. I think that's the thing that we're finding as you go through: It's a complete package."

We'll find out who Vrabel views as the "complete package" next Thursday night when Round 1 kicks off in Green Bay.